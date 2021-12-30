Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.