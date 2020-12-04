 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

