Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.