Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's lo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It s…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…