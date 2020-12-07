Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.