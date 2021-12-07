Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…