Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.