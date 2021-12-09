Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.