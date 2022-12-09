Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
