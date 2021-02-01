Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
