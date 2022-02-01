 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

