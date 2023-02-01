Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
