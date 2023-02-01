Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.