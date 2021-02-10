 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

