Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
