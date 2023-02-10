Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
