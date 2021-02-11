Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
