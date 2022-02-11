Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
