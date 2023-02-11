Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
