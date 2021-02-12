 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

