Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
