Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

