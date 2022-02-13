Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
