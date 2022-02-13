Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.