Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.