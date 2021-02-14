 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics