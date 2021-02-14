Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
