Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
