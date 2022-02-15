The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
