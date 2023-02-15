Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
