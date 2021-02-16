Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 3:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
