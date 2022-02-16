Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.