Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Rocky Mount today. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.