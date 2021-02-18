It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
