Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST.