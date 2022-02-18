Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Rocky Mount area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rai…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
This evening in Rocky Mount: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of p…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roc…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It lo…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 46F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs wil…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Rocky Mount temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Today's …