Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
