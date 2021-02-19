 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.

