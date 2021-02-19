Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.