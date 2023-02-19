Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.