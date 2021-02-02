 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 10:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

