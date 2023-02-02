The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.