The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
