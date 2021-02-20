 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 8:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

