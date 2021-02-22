 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics