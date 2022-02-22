Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 de…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Roc…