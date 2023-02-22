Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.