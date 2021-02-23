Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Rocky Mount could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.