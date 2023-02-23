Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
