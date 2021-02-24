 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.

