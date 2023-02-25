Temperatures in Rocky Mount will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
