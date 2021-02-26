 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

