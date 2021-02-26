The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Friday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 1:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is f…
Rocky Mount people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 21 degrees is…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Rocky Mount today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today'…
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It shou…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …