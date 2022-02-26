Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
This evening's outlook for Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 49…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 d…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Rocky Mount Thursday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
Rocky Mount's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…