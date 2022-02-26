Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.