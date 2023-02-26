Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 de…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Rocky Mount. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
The last week of February, and climatological winter, is covered in the latest edition of Snow Search. Despite chill air the weekend of Feb. 2…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Rocky Mount people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…