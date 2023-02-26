Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.