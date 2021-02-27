 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.

