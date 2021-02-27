Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.