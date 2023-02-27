Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Rocky Mount area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Rocky Mount, VA
