Folks in the Rocky Mount area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Rocky Mount, VA
